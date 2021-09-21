media release: This is a Ryder Cup three years in the making. An unprecedented pandemic delay pushed the festivities back an entire year, while also changing the composition of both teams that will face off this week at Whistling Straits.

From the delay particulars to the players who most took advantage of an extra year of qualification, let’s take a look at how we arrived at a Ryder Cup unlike any other.

The Coronavirus pandemic pushed the playing of the 2020 Ryder Cup back 12 months, from September 2020 to September 2021. The year-long postponement put three years between the most recent meeting of the Americans and Europeans, who last squared off outside Paris at Le Golf National in 2018. The 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup was officially rescheduled in July 2020, when the announcement was made by the PGA of America. The possibility of staging a Ryder Cup in the midst of a pandemic without fans, who are largely viewed as the 13th man in the competition, seemed unfathomable to players and spectators alike. It’s a prospect that won’t come to fruition this week, as roughly 40,000 fans will be allowed on-site at Whistling Straits during the three-day event.

Players were given an additional year in which to qualify for the Ryder Cup because of the rescheduling. The delay, however, also presented a challenge to both U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker and European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington, who then had to grapple with how best to build their teams.

For the U.S. Team, the number of automatic qualifiers was reduced from eight to six. The automatic qualifiers were finalized upon completion of the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship last month, a deadline that was a year later than originally planned. Captain Stricker made his six picks earlier this month after the Tour Championship, which was an increase from four picks afforded to U.S. Captain Jim Furyk in 2018.

For the European Team, the qualifying process was frozen from the onset of the pandemic until January 2021. The freeze kept the qualifying period nearly the same as it would have been had the Team been finalized in 2020, with the additional two months of January and February now included. The team was finalized earlier this month upon completion of the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship. The qualifying criteria remained the same, with four players earning a spot on the Team via the European Points List. Five players qualified via the World Points List and Captain Harrington made three wildcard picks to round out his team.

Gate Hours

Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday – Saturday 6:00 AM – 6:45 PM

Sunday 7:30 AM – 6:45 PM

Practice Days

Tuesday, September 21

Ryder Cup Practice Round 9:00 AM forward. Players may practice at any hole during these times and may or may not play all holes.

Wednesday, September 22

Ryder Cup Practice Round 9:00 AM forward. Players may practice at any hole during these times and may or may not play all holes.

U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team Exhibition 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, September 23

Celebrity Matches 8:45 AM - 12:30 PM. 9-hole scramble featuring celebrities from the United States VS. Europe.*

Ryder Cup Practice Round 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Players may practice at any hole during these times and may or may not play all holes.

Pre-Opening Ceremony 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Opening Ceremony 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM. This ceremony marks the official start of the 43rd Ryder Cup and will feature live music, anthems and Team introductions. All spectators with a Thursday ticket are invited to attend this event located in the Dye Plaza.

*Competition will be played on holes 1, 9, and 10-18 and may be subject to change.

Match Days

Starting times as listed are considered approximate, and are based on the assumption that there are no delays, inclement weather, etc.

Friday, September 24 Play concludes at approximately 6:30 PM

Morning Matches (Foursome) 7:05 AM, 7:21 AM, 7:37 AM, 7:53 AM

Afternoon Matches (Fourball) 12:10 PM, 12:26 PM, 12:42 PM, 12:58 PM

Saturday, September 25 Play concludes at approximately 6:30 PM

Morning Matches (Foursome) 7:05 AM, 7:21AM, 7:37 AM, 7:53 AM

Afternoon Matches (Fourball) 12:10 PM, 12:26 PM, 12:42 PM, 12:58 PM

Sunday, September 26 Play concludes at approximately 4:55 PM

Singles Matches 11:04 AM – 1:05 PM (11 minute intervals)

Winning Team Trophy Presentation Approximately 5:00 PM

The Winning Team Trophy Presentation Ceremony will take place on the 18th Green immediately following the end of play on Sunday, September 26.

TELEVISION COVERAGE

All times listed are Central Time.

Sunday, September 12

Road to the Ryder Cup (Episode 1), NBC 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, September 14

Road to the Ryder Cup (Episode 1), GOLF Noon - 12:30 PM (re-air)

GOLF (re-air) 4:30 AM - 5:00 AM

Sunday, September 19

Road to the Ryder Cup (Episode 2), NBC 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Monday, September 20

Road to the Ryder Cup (Episode 2), GOLF 5:00 AM - 6:00 AM (re-air)

Friday, September 24

Live Broadcast, GOLF 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Featured Matches, RyderCup.com & Official Ryder Cup App 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 25

Live Broadcast, GOLF 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Live Broadcast, NBC 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Featured Matches, RyderCup.com & Official Ryder Cup App 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, September 26

Live Broadcast, NBC 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Featured Matches, RyderCup.com & Official Ryder Cup App 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM