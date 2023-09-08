S. Carey, Allison Keeley

WUD Music. Free.

media release: S. Carey is the moniker of Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, andproducer Sean Carey, commonly recognized as the drummer, backing vocalist, and second-longest serving member of Bon Iver. Over the past decade, Carey has fostered his flourishingsolo career via themes of nature and sustainability, songwriting built from jazz beginnings, andheartfelt, emotive lyricism. His latest and fourth album, Break Me Open, adds to a discographyof three full-length releases, two EPs, and countless collaborations. As S. Carey developed his songwriting and producing talents, he was commissioned by WillArnett to write the track “Rose Petals” for his Netflix series Flaked, co-wrote “Hold The Light"with Dierks Bentley for feature-length film Only The Brave, contributed to Sufjan Stevens’album Carrie & Lowell, and has produced for and written with the likes of Low, Mike Kinsella,Pieta Brown, and Ed Tullett of Novo Amor. Carey and his adept band of longtime friends andcollaborators celebrate their 12th year of touring everywhere from international headline showsto intimate living room performances to theater stages.

Allison Keeley is a 22-year-old singer/songwriter hailing from the suburbs of Chicago. She is currently based in Madison, WI. She is influenced by artists like Joni Mitchell, Phoebe Bridgers, and Snail Mail, combining cutting lyrics with airy instrumentals. She enjoys producing in her college apartment, providing the most intimate tracks for her listeners.