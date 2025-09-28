media release: Finally! An evening full of BOLLYWOOD MUSIC for you to dance your heart out to your favorite Bollywood tunes all happening at Madison's favorite downtown hang-out, the CARDINAL BAR featuring performances by local Bollywood & Bellydance artists featuring DJ S^CUBE !!! ALL ARE WELCOME !!! ages 18+

$10 for UW STUDENTS and $12 for everyone else at the door - no need to pre-book

Hosted by KALLPA HOUSE & INDIAN GRADUATE STUDENT ASSOCIATION.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/bollywood-night-at-the-cardina/1026398106126381/