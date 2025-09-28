DJ S^Cube

Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Finally! An evening full of BOLLYWOOD MUSIC for you to dance your heart out to your favorite Bollywood tunes all happening at Madison's favorite downtown hang-out, the CARDINAL BAR featuring performances by local Bollywood & Bellydance artists featuring DJ S^CUBE !!! ALL ARE WELCOME !!! ages 18+

$10 for UW STUDENTS and $12 for everyone else at the door - no need to pre-book

Hosted by KALLPA HOUSE & INDIAN GRADUATE STUDENT ASSOCIATION.

Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music, Theater & Dance
