media release: SABAI is bringing the feels to Liquid. One of melodic bass’s biggest breakout names, SABAI blends cinematic emotion, future house energy, and sing-your-heart-out hooks into a live experience that hits hard and hits home. With fan-favorite anthems like “Million Days,” “North Star,” “Daydream,” and “F*ck It, I’m Alright,” his sets feel like a cathartic scream + a group hug on the dancefloor.

if you want melody, emotion, and bass all in one night, this is the one.