Sabbat de Sade: Rope Bondage

press release: Doors: 6:30 pm. Class from 7-9PM / Music at 9PM

Are you interested in learning more about rope bondage, or looking for a place to play with other enthusiasts? Come early, 7:00 pm for a class on rope bondage, safety, and consent. Topics to include: basic communication and consent, safety practices, and basic to intermediary rope bondage techniques. Throughout the night, Karcus will be performing rope bondage and suspensions on curious interested people or play partners. Bondage equipment and rope will be available for guests to use, as well as crosses and other kinky toys. Dance and play to dark dance beats with other kinky friends.

Doors @ 6:30 pm

Rope Bondage Class @ 7:00 pm

$10 Dressed to Impress

$15 Otherwise

Sabbat de Sade has been described as interactive live kinky theater. Karcus sets the stage and gets the games going.

Eleven years ago Karcus started Sabbat de Sade at Inferno Night Club, which led to the greatest kink communities and was filled with interactive group scenes. Since then there has been a book printed, and memories created.

What you can expect- a safe respectful space where you can freely dance in your underwear or fetish attire, and explore kink, BDSM, or fetishism. There will be crosses to use. You can bring your own toys to play with. There will be rigging points for rope suspensions as well as qualified people to show you rope bondage. Floggers, collars, cuffs, and canes will be available to try.

Bring a buddy or make new friends. This is the place you'll find like minded people and everything you've been looking for.