Lizz Lorentz Saber Legion Madison club members. A past Saber Combat Club gathering.

media release: The Madison chapter of The Saber Legion, a national exercise/sports club for light up saber sparring, meets each Tuesday at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. In warm weather months, meetings will take place at Vilas Park, near the Tennis Courts, 43°03'35.2"N 89°25'01.0"W. Make sure to check the coordinates since Vilas park is quite large! During the winter it moves inside; location for 2025 is First Congregational Church of Christ (park in the lot across the street, at 324 Lathrop St.)

What to bring: Water and a good attitude!

Optional: Any light-up sabers or gear you already have. We have some loaner gear and boffers (pool noodle swords) to get you started.

Cost: When inside, $5 to help cover the cost of the room (or less depending on number of attendees) if your finances allow*

Note: The group usually does not meet on days when it is raining, storming, or has been raining on and off during the day.

For more information, check out: https://www.thesaberlegion.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/844120505675445

*If you can’t afford this, we’d still love to see you! All are welcome here and the organizer will ensure room payment.