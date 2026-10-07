"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" Cast Reunion

media release: Thirty years after Sabrina the Teenage Witchfirst premiered, Melissa Joan Hart and members of the cast of the hugely popular '90s and 2000s television series are reuniting for their first national live tour, SABRINA CAST REUNION: 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY LIVE including Madison at The Barrymore Theatre on Saturday, November 7.

The tour follows a successful reunion show at The Vic Theater in Chicago, which brought the cast back together on stage and inspired the upcoming national run. The tour will fittingly kick off on Halloween in Beverly, Massachusetts, just outside Salem, before traveling to cities across North America.

Sabrina Cast Reunion: 30 Year Anniversary Live will give fans the chance to see the cast together again as they revisit the series through stories from behind the scenes, favorite memories and bloopers, along with live skits, musical moments and other surprises celebrating three decades of Sabrina.

Premiering in 1996, Sabrina the Teenage Witch starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager who discovers she is a witch on her 16th birthday. With guidance from her aunts Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), and plenty of commentary from the family’s cat Salem (Nick Bakay), Sabrina navigates high school, college, relationships and adulthood while learning to master her magical powers. The series ran for seven seasons and became a defining television comedy of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

For tickets, tour dates and additional information, visit barrymorelive.com or sabrinacastreunionlive.com