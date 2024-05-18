UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release:

Sachie Ueshima DMA Voice Lecture Recital

Sachie Ueshima, soprano

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Last Letters Home: the Voices of Japanese Soldiers in WWII

*A world premiere of a song cycle based on correspondences written by Japanese soldiers during WWII

……

Program

A Letter from Sullivan Ballou (1994) John Kander (b. 1927)

Last Letters Home: the Voices of Japanese Soldiers in WWII (2024) Mari Kotskyy

1. Shuppatsu no Asa: Nyūtai ni saishite / Departure Morning: Upon Enlistment

2. Aiji eno Tayori / A letter to My Dear Child

3. Okā-sama! / Dear Mother!

4. Boku wa Shōka ga heta deshita / I Was Not Good at Singing

5. Chieko-sama / Dear Chieko

…….

Sachie Ueshima, soprano, a native of Japan, is currently pursuing her DMA in voice at University of Wisconsin–Madison. She most recently performed Cio-Cio-San with Virginia Opera’s production of Madama Butterfly in the spring 2024. She was also seen as Violetta in Verdi’s La traviata, Krystyna Zywulska in Heggie’s Two Remain (Out of Darkness) with University Opera, which was awarded First Place in the National Opera Association Opera Production Competition in 2021-2022. Other operatic credits include Pamina and Papagena in Die Zauberflöte, Musetta in La bohème, Sœur Constance in Dialogues des Carmélite, Drusilla in L’incoronazione di Poppea, and Lady with a Hand Mirror in Postcard from Morocco.

Also active in concert works, Sachie has made her appearances as a soloist in Mozart’s Requem, Great Mass in C minor, Bach’s B minor Mass, Mendelssohn’s Elijah, and Händel’s Messiah, among others. She was a winner of the UW-Madison Concerto Competition in 2021 and performed Berg’s Sieben frühe Lieder with UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra. Sachie received Second Place in Women in Art Song & Oratorio (Professional Division) of the American Prize in 2022. She was also honored to sing as a soloist at the opening mass of Festival Internazionale di Musica Sacra at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in 2015. Sachie is currently a studio artist at Madison Opera for the 2023-24 season.