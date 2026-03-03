RSVP for Sacred Queerness

media release: Queer and Trans people are a sacred part of the Earth, always have been, and always will be. We invite LGBTQ+ people of all ages to join four local queer spiritual leaders and land stewards for a two-day, one-night healing retreat at Holy Wisdom Monastery. The retreat will hold time for writing and art, work with the restored prairie and savanna ecosystems that surround the monastery and an exploration of what we hold as sacred.

Recognizing the religious trauma many of us carry, we are defining the “sacred” in this retreat broadly as “that which is bigger than us” – our place in the world, community and how we find profound meaning. Sacred Queerness is open to people of any religious/spiritual path or none and participants will be asked to protect and honor this diversity. In an unsafe and turbulent time, we will strengthen community bonds, connect with the local more-than-human world and affirm our place on Earth.

This retreat is designed for anyone who identifies as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. LGBTQIA+ people under 18 should attend with a trusted adult, who may be an ally.

Cost & Registration

$200/person. Scholarships are available. Please register by July 4, 2026. The maximum number of participants is 18 and registration will close when full.