ONLINE: Sacred Wisdom, Sacred Earth: Centering Indigenous Knowledge for Future Generations

press release: The Loka Initiative and the International Mayan League, in coordination with diverse organizations and leaders, are celebrating International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by hosting an online convening from August 9th to 11th. The convening brings together and centers Indigenous speakers and moderators from a variety of traditions, regions and backgrounds to share Indigenous ecological and spiritual knowledge as means of sustenance for all Indigenous peoples and all humanity. This event is open to the general public.

The convening covers five means of sustenance: Water, Food, Medicine, Sovereignty and Spirit. In these sessions, we will explore environmental and community threats and solutions that traditionally receive minimal mainstream media attention but are powerful examples of Indigenous leadership, adaptation and community resilience. The three-day convening contains five panels; Water and Food on the first day, followed by Medicine and Sovereignty on the second day and Spirit on the morning of the third day. Each moderated panel holds an Indigenous elder, a knowledge holder (modern or traditional) and a youth leader, and will be followed by three “listening rooms” so that participants can be part of a community of practice and kinship in a deeper way with one of the speakers.

All of these sessions are free thanks to our generous donors. If you wish to support more events such as these, please do so here. Thank you.