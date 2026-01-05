media release: Faiths Connect for Climate Action, Faith In Place, and First Unitarian Society of Madison invite you to join us in person for one of the earliest screenings of "Sacred Wisdom, Sacred Earth" 7:30pm January 10, 2026 at First Unitarian Society, Madison. This Loka Initiative-produced 60-minute film unveils the deep connection of the Native tribes of Wisconsin to the land and waters of the Great Lakes and how that seeds their efforts to restore spiritual, cultural, and environmental resilience. Esteemed culture keepers of Native tribes of Wisconsin share stories and speak to what must be remembered and passed on during this time of ecological, climatological, and spiritual crisis. A time for light refreshments & discussion will follow the screening.

Please register for the film at https://bit.ly/jan10-madison-film