media release: The Crossing is grateful for the work of Teresa Mateus, author of Sacred Wounds, who is a voice of support for those who have experienced sacred wounds. Of her book, author Brian McLaren writes:

"So many people have been wounded by religion. So few understand the personal, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of these wounds. As a pastor and a professional therapist, Teresa Pasquale is the first person I would go to for help in processing spiritual pain. Now, her gentle wisdom is available widely through Sacred Wounds. It is beautifully written and pastorally rich. Highly recommended!" --Brian D. McLaren, Author/Speaker

We are looking forward to her visit to The Crossing and invite you to join us for a Public Talk and for a Workshop for students (please register in advance for the Workshop with Campus Minister Karla). WHer events are listed below.

Thu, Oct 6, 6:30-8:00 pm Public Talk: Sacred Wounds: Understanding the Landscape of Spiritual + Religious Trauma

In this talk Teresa will discuss some of the core elements of her work and book uncovering and unraveling the nature and impact of spiritual and religious trauma - in both the obvious and covert spaces. This is a discussion to understand better how trauma within religious spaces functions, what it looks like and to validate the many people who are often suffering these wounds in secret or without even knowing that there is a way to name and visibilize the harm they have experienced. This is also an opportunity for the wider community to understand this phenomenon, one that is not limited to one kind of spirituality or religious space but spans across traditions, and to help us all be better stewards of each other's wounds - because we never know who is coming into our own communities or the harm they carry with them.

Friday, Oct 7, 2:30 – 4 pm Experiential Workshop for Students in Higher Education.

Honoring & Healing Our Own Sacred Wounds: An Exploration of the Intersectionality of Woundedness and How We Hold Our Own Wounds with Gentleness & Generosity

This space builds upon Thursday's Talk (although attendance at the talk is not necessary for workshop attendance) and allows space for those students directly wounded by spiritual or religious space to come and be in community with others with shared experience. Trauma is deeply personal and there is no way for someone else to gauge your own pain - come as you are with whatever you bring, knowing that we don't need to compare our pain to others, but just honor the sacredness of our own wounds, and be present in honoring the pain of others. Space is limited so please register in advance here.

*Teresa crafts space that is acknowledging of land origins and lineage, so we will begin with a land ceremony as well as a space clearing practice. She also crafts space that intentionally honors and owns the ways we each hold various levels of privilege and sets the space with intentions to be mindful of our own privilege in any space, leaving spaciousness for those who are less heard in the wider world to have more spaciousness in these spaces of shared community - including folx marginalized by sexuality, gender, ability, socioeconomic standing, and beyond.*

Co-sponsors for this event include: The UW Center for Religion and Global Citizenry, UW Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, Pres House, Sun Prairie UMC, Christ Presbyterian Church, Fitchburg Memorial UCC, Middleton Community UCC, Community of Hope, Advent Lutheran Church, Orchard Ridge UCC