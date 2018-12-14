× Expand Sad Daddy

press release: The Sugar Maple Concert Series welcomes Sad Daddy!

$10 Advanced; $15 Day of Show.

Sad Daddy began as the meeting of three musical minds -- Brian Martin (guitar), Melissa Carper (bass), and Joe Sundell (banjo). The dynamic songwriting of the original three members carried the group's 2010 self-titled release and won them a loyal following in and around the great state of Arkansas. However, with Carper and Sundell residing in Austin, TX and Martin far away in Ozark country the group's opportunities for collaboration and performance were few and far between. Now with the original members all back in Arkansas as well as the addition of standout fiddler Rebecca Patek, Sad Daddy is embarking on the next chapter of their musical journey. Their follow-up album, "Fresh Catch" was released in fall 2016 to massive critical acclaim and the band has been touring extensively throughout 2017. While Sad Daddy's musicianship and stagecraft are worthy of mention, the songwriting of Martin, Carper, and Sundell, remains the cornerstone of the group's allure and allows them to connect with a wide range of audiences.