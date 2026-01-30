media release: The Sadie Hawkins Improv Show features duos of some of Madison’s best improvisers doing some of Madison’s best long-form improv. Host Megan Detloff invites three of her favorite femme-identifying performers to star, and they each invite their own counterparts for three must-see duo sets. At the end, all players improvise together — with a little Valentine’s Day surprise. That’s right, it’s THEMED! This show is co-produced with Amalgam Improv.

The show is PWYC (pay what you can) and open to the public on February 11th at Forward Club. The start time is 7:00pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm. To get to the Forward Club, enter Breese Field Stadium at G6. Expect PG-13 content.

