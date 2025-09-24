media release: The Sadie Hawkins Improv Show will feature duos of some of Madison’s best improvisers, chosen by femme-identifying performers. This femme-forward improv show has femme-identifying folks select their counterparts for their duo for 3 duo sets. After the sets, all players will improvise together. The show is hosted by the illustrious Megan Detloff and co-produced with Amalgam Improv.

The show is free and open to the public on September 24th starting at 7:00pm with doors opening at 6:30pm at Forward Club. Enter Breese Field Stadium at G6 to get to Forward Club. Expect PG-13 content.

Facebook Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/761138426517229/