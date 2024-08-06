Safe and Secure Elections in Turbulente Times

LeaderEthics Wisconsin panel discussion by David Haynes, Scott McCallum, moderator Rusty Cunningham, Community Room. Free. RSVP.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!