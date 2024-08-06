Safe and Secure Elections in Turbulente Times
Madison College-South 2249 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
LeaderEthics Wisconsin panel discussion by David Haynes, Scott McCallum, moderator Rusty Cunningham, Community Room. Free. RSVP.
LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:
- Truthful.
- Transparent with public information.
- Unifiers rather than dividers, and
- Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.
The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!