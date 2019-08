press release: SAFE COMMUNITIES MADISON-DANE COUNTY is hosting a 20-Year Anniversary Celebration. Please join us for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to thank you, our partners of the last 20 years.

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., OCTOBER 3, 2019, Spark Building, 821 E. Washington Ave. 8th floor.  RSVP by September 10, 2019.