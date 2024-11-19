Safe Communities 25th Anniversary Celebration

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release:Safe Communities will celebrate its 25th anniversary on November 19. Safe Communities of Madison and Dane County is a non-profit coalition of over 350 organizations working together to save lives, prevent injury and make neighborhoods and the city safer. The coalition focuses on drug poisoning prevention, elder falls prevention, traffic safety/pedestrian safety, and suicide prevention. Join their anniversary celebration:

Tuesday November 19, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Black Business Hub, Atrium (1st floor), 2352 S. Park St.

