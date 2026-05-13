media release: The city of Madison is developing a Safe Routes to School Strategic Plan in conjunction with the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and the Wisconsin Bike Fed. The draft plan provides policy and program recommendations to improve the safety, comfort, and accessibility for children walking and biking to school in Madison.

The city is hosting a virtual Public Information Meeting to provide an overview of the planning process, key recommendations in the plan, a description of how the public can comment on the plan, and time for questions and answers. The draft plan document and a comment form are currently posted on the Safe Routes to School Plan website. The meeting is Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Zoom. Registration is required for the meeting.