press release: Please join GSAFE and our host Madison College at Safe Schools, Safe Communities: State Conference on LGBTQ+ Youth on March 16, 2020.

Safe Schools, Safe Communities will feature a variety of speakers and workshops facilitated by local and regional experts. Conference participants will gain critical skills, tools, knowledge, and connections to help lead and support efforts to create safer, more inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ youth across Wisconsin, especially LGBTQ+ Youth of Color and Transgender and Nonbinary Youth.

﻿School and community-based youth groups and clubs are invited to designate and register up to four youth delegates to attend SSSC20 along with one or more adult representatives.