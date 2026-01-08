media release: USA | 1995 | 35mm | 119 min.

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Julianne Moore, Xander Berkeley, James Le Gros

Before they re-teamed on Far From Heaven, Haynes and actress Julianne Moore collaborated on another critically acclaimed study of a distressed suburban American housewife. When Carol White (Moore) finds that previously harmless household items have become highly toxic to her, she gradually discovers that she is completely allergic to her environment. Chilling and brilliantly acted, the story successfully manages to satirize nothing less than new age medicine and therapies, self-help groups, contemporary marriage, and our entire consumer culture. 35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.