Safeguarding Our Democracy: The Constitution and the Courts

media release: Our court system provides the guardrails in protecting the integrity of the American democracy. They play an important role as a counter-balance between the legislative and administrative branches of governent. Yet there are serious threats to that important role.

Former U.S. Speaker of the House, Richard Gephardt, will moderate an expert panel of judges in exploring the issues we face in 2025 and beyond.

 LeaderEthics supports the efforts of Keep Our Republic, a nonprofit/nonpartisan organization, in promoting election integrity. Register HERE  for this important discussion.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

  1. Truthful.
  2. Transparent with public information.
  3. Unifiers rather than dividers, and
  4. Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!

