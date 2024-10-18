Safeguarding the Vote: Election Subversion Risks & Responses

media release: There’s a lot to keep track of in a presidential election year, and this one is poised to be as fast-paced and demanding as those before. Join us for this special event series throughout the year for crucial analysis of the political landscape and key trends as they shape the 2024 Election.

The Elections Research Center is partnering with the State Democracy Research Initiative to host the Election Matters 2024 event series, bringing together various experts to dissect the most important issues and ongoing developments in all things elections-related.

Recent attempts by bad actors to interfere with U.S. elections and undermine democratic integrity have revealed vulnerabilities in the system, raising concerns among experts and the public alike. This panel discussion will examine the risks of election subversion in the upcoming election and explore strategies to defend against these threats.

Join us in-person (Room 2260) or virtually on Friday, October 18th at 4pm CT to hear leading election experts discuss the latest tactics aimed at subverting the 2024 election outcome and how election officials, policymakers, and civic organizations are working to safeguard democracy. A catered reception will follow the panel discussion to continue the conversation with the panelists.

Our expert panel features Kathy Boockvar (former PA secretary of state), Rick Hasen (UCLA Law), Jessica Marsden (Protect Democracy), and Davin Rosborough (ACLU), with SDRI Co-Director Rob Yablon as moderator (UW-Madison).