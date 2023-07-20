Safer Bar

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join Delta Beer Lab and The RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center for a Safer Bar Discussion. This discussion is open to the public, and is based on RCC's Safer Bar Program, a de-escalation and bystander intervention initiative designed for staff at alcohol-serving establishments. Presenters will discuss the intersection of alcohol consumption and sexual violence and how local communities can address the issue.

Safer Bar is rooted in violence-prevention education and trauma-informed practices with an intersectional lens to address and intervene in harmful or predatory behavior in the safest way possible. It is survivor-centered, evidence-based, and participatory. Additionally, the program emphasizes the strengthening of community and neighborhood connections as a key strategy to keeping each other safe.

Come grab a craft beer, soda, or kombucha and join the conversation. For the month of July, RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center will be collaborating with Delta Beer Lab as their monthly Nonprofit Partner. For more information on this programming, click here

Info

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
608-640-4500
Google Calendar - Safer Bar - 2023-07-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Safer Bar - 2023-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Safer Bar - 2023-07-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Safer Bar - 2023-07-20 18:00:00 ical