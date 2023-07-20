media release: Join Delta Beer Lab and The RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center for a Safer Bar Discussion. This discussion is open to the public, and is based on RCC's Safer Bar Program, a de-escalation and bystander intervention initiative designed for staff at alcohol-serving establishments. Presenters will discuss the intersection of alcohol consumption and sexual violence and how local communities can address the issue.

Safer Bar is rooted in violence-prevention education and trauma-informed practices with an intersectional lens to address and intervene in harmful or predatory behavior in the safest way possible. It is survivor-centered, evidence-based, and participatory. Additionally, the program emphasizes the strengthening of community and neighborhood connections as a key strategy to keeping each other safe.

Come grab a craft beer, soda, or kombucha and join the conversation. For the month of July, RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center will be collaborating with Delta Beer Lab as their monthly Nonprofit Partner. For more information on this programming, click here.