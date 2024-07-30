Safer Together
to
Hill Farms State Office Building 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Families, transportation partners and community members are invited to join the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on July 30 for our Safer Together – Summer Safety Event in Madison. Attendees will get a first-hand look at how we all play a role in working together to keep our roads safe.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hill Farms State Office Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way
Children’s activities, educational booths, and demonstrations will highlight the WisDOT technologies and programs that focus on transportation safety.
Activities include:
- K-9 team meet and greet
- Tour of a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser
- Car seat fitting information booth
- Automated vehicle demonstration
- Motorcycle riding simulator
- Demonstration of crash scene reconstruction technology
- Q&A with a DMV examiner
- Work zone safety equipment demonstration
- Presentation on new vehicle technologies
- Transportation safety educational booths
- Various children’s activities