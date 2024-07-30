media release: Families, transportation partners and community members are invited to join the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on July 30 for our Safer Together – Summer Safety Event in Madison. Attendees will get a first-hand look at how we all play a role in working together to keep our roads safe.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hill Farms State Office Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way

Children’s activities, educational booths, and demonstrations will highlight the WisDOT technologies and programs that focus on transportation safety.

Activities include:

K-9 team meet and greet

Tour of a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser

Car seat fitting information booth

Automated vehicle demonstration

Motorcycle riding simulator

Demonstration of crash scene reconstruction technology

Q&A with a DMV examiner

Work zone safety equipment demonstration

Presentation on new vehicle technologies

Transportation safety educational booths

Various children’s activities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1717780122296108/