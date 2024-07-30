Safer Together

to

Hill Farms State Office Building 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Families, transportation partners and community members are invited to join the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on July 30 for our Safer Together – Summer Safety Event in Madison. Attendees will get a first-hand look at how we all play a role in working together to keep our roads safe.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hill Farms State Office Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way

Children’s activities, educational booths, and demonstrations will highlight the WisDOT technologies and programs that focus on transportation safety.

Activities include:

  • K-9 team meet and greet
  • Tour of a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser
  • Car seat fitting information booth
  • Automated vehicle demonstration
  • Motorcycle riding simulator
  • Demonstration of crash scene reconstruction technology
  • Q&A with a DMV examiner
  • Work zone safety equipment demonstration
  • Presentation on new vehicle technologies
  • Transportation safety educational booths
  • Various children’s activities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1717780122296108/

Info

Hill Farms State Office Building 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Kids & Family, Special Interests
608-245-2656
to
Google Calendar - Safer Together - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Safer Together - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Safer Together - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Safer Together - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 ical