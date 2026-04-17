Safety Marshal Training

media release: The Reading Room @ Room of One’s Own (2717 Atwood Ave)

Fascists are getting bolder than ever. Now is the time to learn how to fight back and sharpen the skills you already have

Join this informative protest workshop to learn the strategies and reasoning behind effective protesting. This community session offers a space for practical learning and discussion on civic engagement.

Led by reproductive justice organizers. All experience levels welcome.

Protest workshops held on first Wednesdays at 6 PM @ The Reading Room (2717 Atwood Ave)