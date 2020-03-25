Safety Tips and Resources for those Living with Dementia

press release: Presented by: Heidi Musombawa, Brookdale Senior Living, and Berta Parker, A Place for Mom.

A talk about resources available to individuals experiencing cognitive decline and their caregivers. We will provide you with helpful tools that will keep you safer and help to make challenges of living with cognitive decline a bit easier.

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, March 25

RSVP Conference Room, 6501 Watts Rd, Madison, Wisc.

Free/No charge

Contact: https://www.rsvpdane.org/programs/16-program-info/56-local-triad-events-2019, mthomsen@rsvpdane.org

RSVP of Dane County 6501 Watts Road Suite 250, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
608-238-7787
