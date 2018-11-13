press release: In the mothering world, we do more than break the rules.

We're worse than outlaws. We're infamous. We are teen mothers, women with multiple children by multiple men. We are women who smoked crack, prostituted, stripped, and so on. We are your welfare queens and all the things that polite society shuns. But we’re still mothers.

Sagashus Levingston, author, mother, advocate of women and empowerment ….. she grew up on the south side of Chicago, and is still very connected to her family and community roots. Currently she is a doctoral student in literature at UW-Madison, and writing her dissertation on literary portrayals of marginalized mothers who have done something extraordinary. She gives us the untold stories of women often looked down upon by society without anyone knowing or acknowledging just how many barriers they have overcome in their fight to give their children the best that they can.