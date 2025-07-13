media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host Dr. Sagashus Levingston for a powerful reading from her brand new memoir A Pot To P*ss In.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

A Pot to P*ss In is a memoir by Dr. Sagashus Levingston—a mother of six who dared to build legacy, wealth, and freedom while navigating poverty, caregiving, ambition, and systems not built for her to win. It’s a raw, reflective journey about motherhood, money, shame, and survival—and the power of rewriting your story on your own terms. More than personal, it’s political. This is a blueprint for doing the impossible—without apology.

Join us for a powerful reading from A Pot to P*ss In, featuring two pivotal chapters:

Chapter 5: Cindy Trimm — A raw portrait of caregiving under financial strain, the pride and pain stitched into family ties, and what it means to lead through visible, radical transformation.

Chapter 15: Mary & Elizabeth — A visceral exploration of pressure, faith, and the unbearable weight of hope when your next move will either birth a miracle or break your spirit.

Through these stories, we’ll unpack what it really means to survive, to fight for abundance, and to believe—when every sign around you says you should quit.

Dr. Sagashus Levingston is an author, educator, mother of six, and the founder of Infamous Mothers. Her work lives at the intersection of storytelling, systems, and survival—centering women who’ve built lives out of grit, faith, and generational vision.

She holds a PhD in English from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where her research focused on representations of Black motherhood, power, and agency. But her truest credentials come from lived experience—navigating poverty, caregiving, academia, and ambition while raising a family and building a movement.

Her memoir, A Pot to P*ss In, is both testimony and blueprint: a raw, reflective journey through shame, systems, and the impossible decisions women are forced to make when the world tells them they have nothing. It’s about the hustle behind the healing—and the radical belief that we can still build more.

Through her international Without Apology tour, Dr. Sagashus is on a mission to remind 1 million women of their ability to reclaim their stories, their power, and their place in the room.