from the Urban League mailing list:

I invite you to join me (Ruben Anthony Jr.) for an evening of inspiration and truth at the Black Business Hub on Thursday, July 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. We’ll be hosting a special fireside chat with Dr. Sagashus T. Levingston—cultural commentator, bold storyteller, and author of the newly released memoir, A Pot to Pss In*. If you’ve heard Dr. Levingston speak before, you know she brings raw honesty and great insight—and this conversation will be no different.

In her latest book, Dr. Levingston recounts her journey as a mother of six navigating housing insecurity and the barriers of unjust systems. In just nine months, she secured a home of her own—a testament to resilience, vision, and purpose. But her story is about much more than survival. It’s about legacy, ownership, and the right to live fully, freely, and unapologetically. Together, we’ll explore what it means to reclaim our stories, build wealth on our terms, and challenge the status quo about who gets to dream, build, and belong.

Doors open after 5:00 PM, and the conversation will begin shortly after 5:30 PM. Books will be available for purchase, and Dr. Levingston will stay after the program for book signing and informal conversation. Light refreshments will be provided, and free parking is available on-site. Whether you’re a parent, a student, an entrepreneur—or simply someone carving out your own path—you’ll find something in this space that speaks to you.

This event is free, but space is limited. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to reserve your spot at this special gathering.

I look forward to seeing you there and sharing this memorable experience with you.

Sincerely,

Ruben L. Anthony Jr., president & CEO, Urban League of Greater Madison