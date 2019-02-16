DJs Sage Caswell, Savile, Geoff K

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM proudly present February's edition of JAMS: a doubleheader in collaboration with Brooklyn based dance music label 2MR featuring Sage Caswell and Savile.

Sage Caswell | LA

https://soundcloud.com/sagecaswell

A mysterious boi.

Savile | NYC

https://soundcloud.com/savile

Gianpaolo Dieli wears his heart on his sleeve, literally. Written in big, bold letters on his arm is a tattoo that tells you to “Share Power.” Sounds serious right? Well, Savile does not fuck around. A Michigan native, resident of Smart Bar, and label partner at Argot records, this man not only respects the hustle of his home, he takes the politics of dancing straight to the skin on his body.

+ local support from

Geoff K

The JiggyJamz boss is a local legend: whether it's hip-hop or blazing fast hardcore he's got it sage-like knowledge plus technical chops to boot.

10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+