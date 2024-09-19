Sahib Singh

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7::30 pm on 9/19 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/20-21. $25.

media release: After serving 5 years in the JROTC, Sahib Singh has not only proven himself on the battlegrounds, but also on the stage. The rising star from the Baltimore/D.C. stand-up scene has performed at clubs and colleges across the country, and in 2019, he won the Magooby’s New Comedian of the Year competition. His original videos have earned him a strong following on social media, and in 2021 he worked as a writer and performer for Comedy Central. His work has been featured on the CBS Comedy Showcase and the digital series AS SEEN ON ADULT SWIM.

Info

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-256-0099
Google Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-19 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-19 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-19 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-20 22:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sahib Singh - 2024-09-21 22:00:00 ical