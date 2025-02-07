Saideira Pagode, Anapaula Strader, Jeff Alexander & Larry Homuth

× Expand courtesy Saideira Pagode Saideira Pagode rehearsing on a boat. Saideira Pagode

media release: On the first Friday of Coda's re-opening in 2025, join us for a vibrant Brazilian Night filled with lively Samba music that will get your heart racing and your feet moving on the dance floor.

The evening kicks off at 8 PM by Anapaula Strader, Jeff Alexander, and Larry Homuth, followed by Saideira Pagode taking the stage at 10 PM. Don't miss out on delicious offerings from the Brazilian Pop-up Kitchen available for food purchases.

Saideira Pagode consists of several longtime members of The Handphibians. The band plays Brazilian 'pagode 'music, a roots samba style music from Rio.

linktr.ee/saideira_pagode_madison

Tickets: $20 (online or at the door) for the whole evening.