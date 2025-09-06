media release: Celebrate the soul of Brazil in the heart of Madison with an evening that blends irresistible rhythm, rich culinary tradition, and joyful connection.

Join us at Cafe CODA for a special performance by Saideira Pagode, Madison’s beloved ensemble of sambistas dedicated to the roots of pagode and samba de raiz. With music born from backyard gatherings and barroom jams in Rio, Saideira brings the warmth and spontaneity of Brazil’s street samba straight to the stage.

They’ll be joined by special guests from The Handphibians, Madison’s original Brazilian percussion collective. Expect layered rhythms, call-and-response grooves, and the kind of musical synergy that only comes from decades of community drumming and cultural exchange.

And what’s a Brazilian celebration without food? Chef Lorraine Frossard of Brazil Bill will be serving up a pop-up feast of authentic Brazilian street bites—think pão de queijo, coxinha, brigadeiros, and her signature picanha sandwiches. Come hungry, leave happy.

All are welcome. Whether you're dancing, dining, or simply soaking in the sounds, this night promises a taste of Brazil you won’t forget.