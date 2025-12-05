Saideira Pagode, Samba Novistas, DJ Josh Kuhl

× Expand courtesy Saideira Pagode Saideira Pagode rehearsing on a boat. Saideira Pagode

media release: Celebrate the soul of Brazil in the heart of Madison with an evening that blends irresistible rhythm, rich culinary tradition, and joyful connection. Join us at Cafe CODA for a special performance by Saideira Pagode, Madison’s beloved ensemble of sambistas dedicated to the roots of pagode and samba de raiz. With music born from backyard gatherings and barroom jams in Rio, Saideira brings the warmth and spontaneity of Brazil’s street samba straight to the stage. Evening Highlights: – Live samba and pagode music by Saideira Pagode – Community, conversation, and cultural celebration Samba Novistas will open and DJ Josh Kuhl will start at 11 pm. All are welcome. Whether you're dancing, dining, or simply soaking in the sounds, this night promises a taste of Brazil you won’t forget.