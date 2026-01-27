media release: The Hoofer Sailing Club is pleased to welcome worldwide sailor and Arctic explorer Matt Rutherford to the UW Memorial Union for an evening of enthusiastic sailing stories about how his solo circumnavigation of the Americas led to founding Ocean Research Project and his work studying the Arctic, glacial melt, plastic pollution, and rising sea levels aboard a 72' steel schooner.

Matt Rutherford - Sailing for Science

Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Doors open at 6:00pm. Presentation starts at 6:30

University of Wisconsin Memorial Union 600 Langdon St., Tripp Commons (2nd Floor)

Advance Tickets: Students FREE, Hoofer Members $10, General Admission $12

Tickets at the door: Students $5, General Admission $15