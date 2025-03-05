Sailing into Oblivion

media release: The UW Hoofer Sailing Club is pleased to welcome renowned sailor Jerome Rand to the Memorial Union for an unforgettable evening of sea stories. From his solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the globe to countless daring sailing adventures, Jerome’s tales will inspire, amaze, and ignite your wanderlust.

Jerome Rand is a Midwestern sailor most known for sailing a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world aboard his 32 foot sailboat where he traveled 29,807 miles over 271 days. Among other offshore adventures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean, he coaches new sailors, is a youth instructor, author, and podcaster. More information on Jerome Rand: www.sailingintooblivion.com

Join us at the Memorial Union, Wednesday, March 5, at 6:30. Tickets and event information: Memorial Union Event page; Advance tickets: General admission $12, Students FREE. Tickets at the door: Students $5, General Admission $15.