DJs Saint Cat, Zenith

× Expand courtesy Saint Cat Saint Cat behind the decks. Saint Cat

"Caritas," techno. Cover: $10.

media release: November 20, from 9pm to 2am, Saint Cat will be setting the mood and Zenith will be closing the night out for us while we dance the night away!

Carītas aims to embody the process centered around human consciousness and creating connections between our fellow man to heal and develop, embodying universal constants between one another such as kindness, compassion, and our duty to cooperate, transforming the idea of caring into a responsibility and promoting caring behavior.

Through connection, compassion, sound, and dance, together we transform everyday spaces into sacred environments. Opportunities to express oneself are few and far between, and we aim to create a positive environment where everyone can be themselves and explore new modes of being in the presence of open minded and passionate individuals.

Carītas will serve as a celebration of life, culture, sound, dance, and pure joy. Come dance with us as we mold the future together!

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