press release: Isthmus and The Resistance 106.7 have teamed up to bring SAINT PHNX to the Isthmus office to record an intimate MINI Live Session, and we'd like you to attend. Register now for a limited free spot!

Our office doors will open at 3:15 p.m. The band will perform at 3:30 p.m. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are an opportunity to see national and local acts perform in an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Shiner will provide complimentary beer.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by The Resistance, MINI of Madison, and Ian's Pizza Madison.