RSVP for Sajji Shrimp with Basmati Rice

press release: Learn how to create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and fragrant spices. Recipes are a fusion style of flavors from the instructor's journeys and Pakistan homeland. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Recipes included with this class: Sajji shrimp in garlic and cilantro sauce with colorful peppers and basmati rice. Instructor: Huma Siddiqui, White Jasmine

Time: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, September 26

Registration Deadline: Thursday, September 18

Price: $36/$28 for Olbrich member