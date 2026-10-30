Sally Chisholm Master Class

Salon Piano Series concert, 4 pm, 11/15. $50 ($45 adv.; $10 students). Free masterclass 4 pm, 11/14, observers welcome.

media release: You are invited to observe a masterclass with Sally Chisholm on Friday, October 30 at 7pm at Farley’s House of Pianos. Sally is a professor of viola at UW-Madison and part of the Pro Arte Quartet. She will teach a group of students from our Chamber Music Program.

Participating students must be invited to the masterclass, but the public is invited to observe for free. No RSVP needed, just show up to this fun and informative event.

Masterclasses foster growth in all facets of music learning including historical context, theoretical application, and performance practice. This is an excellent opportunity for all music educators, students, hobbyists, and music appreciators to learn more about music from a professor and professional musician.