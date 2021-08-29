press release: The Sally de Broux & Laurie Lang Band closes the season with Sally’s thoughtful and warm contralto in a program of standards from the Great American Songbook along with originals presented with long-time collaborator bassist Laurie Lang. This event is free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. In case of rain, concerts are not able to be held.

The Summer Sunday Concert series is supported in part by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.