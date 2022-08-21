Sally de Broux, Mr. Chair

× Expand Anya Kubilus Mr. Chair

press release: On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., join friends and neighbors in the Lake Edge Lutheran parking lot (Hegg Avenue at Lake Edge Bouelvard) for a double bill of local jazz performers. Our opener is Mr. Chair, a quartet led by Ben Ferris, followed by vocalist Sally de Broux and her ensemble.

We will have at least one food cart onsite (Coco's Tamales, selling tacos and tamales). Feel free to bring food, drink and lawn chairs. Rain moves the concert to the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome!

Sunday, Aug. 21, 6-8:30 p.m., Lake Edge Lutheran Parking Lot, Hegg Avenue at Lake Edge Boulevard, Madison

FREE