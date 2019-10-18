Sally, Irene and Mary
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: USA | 1925 | 35mm | 65 min.
Director: Edmund Goulding
Cast: Joan Crawford, Constance Bennett, Sally O’Neil
The lives and loves of three chorus girls are explored in this entertaining gem, adapted from the successful Broadway musical comedy by director Goulding (Grand Hotel). One of MGM’s finest comedies of the silent era, Sally, Irene and Mary has been out of circulation for decades, and will be screened in a newly restored print courtesy of George Eastman Museum. Prior to the screening, Eastman Museum Preservation Manager Anthony L’Abbate will discuss current preservation methods and why certain titles remain inaccessible. Live piano by David Drazin.