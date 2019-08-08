Sally Rogers & Claudia Schmidt

× Expand JohnRobertWilliams john@jrwpix. Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt.

press release: Legendary folksingers/songwriters Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers have been weaving their voices, dulcimers, and guitars together for almost four decades. Heart-opening harmony and musical chemistry like no other, Claudia and Sally continue to win over the folk community with their double dulcimer and 6 & 12 string guitar work. Circle of the Sun, Lovely Agnes, Quiet Hills and other timeless songs of theirs have found their way into the Rise Up Singing anthologies.

Michigan native Claudia Schmidt tours throughout North America and Europe, and has recorded 19 albums of mostly original songs, exploring folk, blues, and jazz idioms. Claudia’s performances are a quirky and wonderful hodgepodge (her word!) of music, poetry, story, laughter, and drama. More succinctly, Garrison Keillor said "when Claudia sings a song, it stays sung."

Known for her gorgeous singing voice, boundless energy and good humor, Sally Rogers has appeared more than a dozen times on A Prairie Home Companion. She is a composer of folk operas and cantatas, a children's books author, a public school educator and a college professor. Sally has 17 solo, collaborative, children's, and educational CDs. The Washington Post says, "Sterling guitar-banjo-dulcimer work... Better yet, Rogers’ achingly sweet voice imbues her ballads with classic poignance even as it lifts the spirit.”

COME VISIT A COHOUSING COMMUNITY

Arboretum Cohousing is a multigenerational intentional living community located in the heart of Madison's Greenbush neighborhood. With 40 units and 95 members, it is one of four Madison cohousing communities. Arbco events are well known for their sweets, savories and beverages. Its beautiful Common House is accessible and kid friendly.

Visit: ArboretumCohousing.org for information and tickets.