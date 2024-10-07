Salmon Diane
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Waterman Productions
Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar on stage.
Ben Majeska
media release: Volume 55 | October 7, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison
Free Show 6:00-9:00pm, Tips Encouraged
Featuring: Country Band Salmon Diane
Ben Majeska, Jon Knudson, Ruthie McQuinn, Nick Lang, Chester Wells
Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear