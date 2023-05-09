Salsa Dance May 9, 2023 8:00 PM Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 May 3, 2023 8:36 AM With DJ Joe Yang. $10. Back to Search Results Info LocationCafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 Community Calendar Dancing WebsiteVisit Event Website Phone 608-630-9089 Date & Time May 9, 2023 8:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical May 16, 2023 8:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical May 23, 2023 8:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Previous Next