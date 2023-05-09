Salsa Dance

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

With DJ Joe Yang. $10.

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Dancing
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-09 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-09 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-09 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-16 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-16 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-16 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-23 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-23 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salsa Dance - 2023-05-23 20:00:00 ical