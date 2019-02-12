Salt and its Healing Properties

press release: Katy Wallace, traditional naturopath of Human Nature LLC, presents ways that our bodies demonstrate salt imbalances such as Candida overgrowth, SIBO, stomach acid issues, low and high blood pressure, hormonal problems and over-acidity. We'll discuss the various sources of salt available to consumers and how to incorporate raw salts into your regular routine. Vegan, gluten-free and grain-free. Registration begins January 29.