media release: Saltydog is a funk-jam, improvisational exploration that takes the audience and band on a journey through their playfully crafted, folk driven tunes inspired by everyone from The Talking Heads, Parliament Funkadelic, The Band, classic country, jam band staples and everyone in between.

The band’s genuine kindness, passion, enthusiasm, and joy for their craft is apparent, enchanting and makes for an addictive live performance. Their 2nd album Pepper dropped spring 2024 band is set to release their 3rd album in Spring 2025. The band has been known as differently original, very funky, and unpredictable in a delightful, soulful manner. There is something for everyone at a Saltydog show.

Saltydog

Moonhouse classifies themselves as “Folkadelic-Americana”. Richard “Blackhawk” Kapusta surrounds himself with a talented cast of Madison musicians who play a diverse mix of original and cover tunes.

Moonhouse