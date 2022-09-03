press release: Join us for our annual 'Salute to Veterans Tailgate' at Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 3:30pm-530pm at Hall of Fame Park located just south and next to Camp Randall across the street from UW Police Department. Look for a big red and white striped tent.

The Tailgate is open to any veteran and their accompanying family members.

Veterans can also sign up at the Tailgate for any un-claimed free tickets to the Badger football game during this time at the check-in table. First come, first serve!

Food and beverages will be available for purchase courtesy of VFW Post 1318#. See you at the game! Go Badgers!